Raffles Associates Lp Buys Bank of America Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, MAG Silver Corp, Viemed Healthcare Inc

Investment company Raffles Associates Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Comstock Resources Inc, sells AerCap Holdings NV, MAG Silver Corp, Viemed Healthcare Inc, HarborOne Bancorp Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raffles Associates Lp. As of 2020Q3, Raffles Associates Lp owns 31 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND) - 204,108 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 180,000 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.52% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) - 688,634 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 200,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.18%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in MIND Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.55 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 262,312 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $11.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 251.62%. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $6.47, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 263,712 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp by 603.75%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.86. The stock is now traded at around $1.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 395,492 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in First BanCorp by 31.57%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 282,874 shares as of .

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Alexco Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.21 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.74.

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98.