Rings Capital Management LLC Buys H&R Block Inc

Investment company Rings Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rings Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rings Capital Management LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HRB,
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 243,700 shares, 47.13% of the total portfolio.
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 237,000 shares, 36.84% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 16,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 110,500 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio.
Rings Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .
