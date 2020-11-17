  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rings Capital Management LLC Buys H&R Block Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: HRB +3.75%

Investment company Rings Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rings Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rings Capital Management LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: HRB,

For the details of Rings Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rings+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rings Capital Management LLC
  1. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 243,700 shares, 47.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 237,000 shares, 36.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 16,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 110,500 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Rings Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Rings Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Rings Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rings Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rings Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rings Capital Management LLC keeps buying

