Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys Nike Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Analog Devices Inc, Facebook Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Driehaus Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Relay Therapeutics Inc, BeiGene, Unity Software Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Analog Devices Inc, Facebook Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Vapotherm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Driehaus Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Driehaus Capital Management Llc owns 378 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, RLAY, BGNE, U, RIO, ECOM, CMI, CX, MEG, IMMU, PRTS, APPS, ASHR, DOMO, API, BE, QTRX, HOME, BMCH, TRIL, AVYA, TPB, GOOS, GME, GNMK, CZR, STEP, LSF, CALX, OMI, FRTA, PMVP, XPEL, IAC, TIG, ARCB, OSTK, PCRX, GFF, CYRX, ECHO, FLGT, CLDX, KTOS, ARNC, DMYT, RUN, AQUA, EQC, LPSN, CCIV.U, EAT, AIMC, BBBY, MTH, EBS, SGT, ITCI, TWOU, EPIX, REAL, SIVB, AZRE, CPA, DHI, DRD, ACA, FREQ, NVEE, QRVO, NIU, SNOW, GGG, KSU, SPGI, QDEL, RBA, LUV, TMO, HBI, OMAB, DQ, SSNC, ZG, ENPH, DRIO, MEDP, BILI, COGT, STIM, PROG, CPSR.U, AACQU, RKT, SUMO, GDRX, ALL, CMCSA, DVN, XPO, TROW, TRU, AQB, PINS, PLTR, BND,

AMD, EPAM, PAGS, SE, BAND, XP, LPRO, CCS, AHCO, HDB, WPM, NOVA, IBP, BLDR, DOOR, NVTA, SPOT, SYNA, LGIH, MBUU, LOB, CELH, UCTT, BLD, VST, TAL, HASI, BPMC, ODT, JRVR, CROX, AZEK, VSTO, GH, AXNX, KL, LOCO, TPTX, WSBF, ALBO, FOXF, PRPL, FTCH, SHYF, CFX, MGP, ROKU, LSCC, ASPU, WMS, HONE, YETI, BRP, LLNW, NTRA, CHMA, TLND, LCA, SITM, IWO, FORM, PAAS, TCO, MRTX, NMIH, KNSL, LASR, FMCI, SIBN, EPI, SAM, CTAS, DECK, HALO, MPWR, SAIA, TRMB, URI, XLNX, KRMD, MODN, ZS, CCC, MIRM, TXG, ALNY, CSGP, DXCM, EXPO, LRCX, LOW, MKSI, ODFL, PENN, POOL, SMG, TTC, TREX, PODD, MSCI, ADUS, HZNP, FBHS, ABBV, QTWO, SITE, SMPL, FND, MDB, MRNA, DDOG, BRBR, CARR, INDA, Reduced Positions: BABA, FB, ARGX, GDS, FSLY, ELF, PLUG, YNDX, EVBG, GBT, BTAI, ASR, CNS, GTLS, IIIV, LVGO, NVDA, DAVA, VICR, IBN, SQM, CVNA, RPAY, NICE, RNG, FIVN, JD, CDLX, GAN, WGO, DOOO, TDOC, APLT, RVNC, TWST, SKY, EQX, NLS, ASND, MYOK, LAD, KRNT, FVRR, LOVE, AMZN, AAXN, GNRC, IPHI, TBK, COUP, PLMR, ZM, BDTX, CHDN, CYTK, RGLD, KIDS, DOCU, INSP, YMAB, SDGR, ATRC, CNSL, MRVL, MTZ, CMG, MRUS, GRWG, APLS, IMVT, DT, SWTX, DKNG, SRPT, CREE, LULU, MELI, ZNGA, MTSI, FRPT, WING, RDFN, BJ, NET, FMC, NDSN, NUAN, PDFS, SPNS, SAH, PGTI, AMRC, NOW, CHGG, SPWH, ARES, GLOB, CHCT, PJT, SELB, TPIC, CWH, GSHD, AVLR, CRNX, SVMK, ESTC, PHR, PTON, ONEW, ACN, AAPL, AMAT, HZO, MKTX, MSFT, PG, RGEN, VZ, ATEC, W, XENE, SPNE, PEN, AGLE, TWLO, SNAP, SCPH, UPWK, GMDA, BYND, CHWY, CSTL, GDYN, KC, SPY,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 4,245,190 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,125,541 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.63% Sea Ltd (SE) - 623,073 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.21% Nike Inc (NKE) - 748,402 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 1,561,540 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.34%

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 748,402 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,073,009 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $286.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 154,666 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 488,240 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 618,440 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.58 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,101,316 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 13448.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 855,312 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 504.50%. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $328.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 105,618 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 7920.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 740,247 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 623,073 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.89 and $175.16, with an estimated average price of $147.82. The stock is now traded at around $143.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 333,752 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XP Inc by 197.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 850,513 shares as of .

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.