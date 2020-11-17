Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, NavSight Holdings Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sells Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, NavSight Holdings Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Artius Acquisition Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, sells Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Gores Metropoulos Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU) - 999,964 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH.U) - 800,000 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U) - 750,000 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ) - 750,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 741,465 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 999,964 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 741,465 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp by 157.59%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 326,914 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 665,184 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 177,757 shares as of .

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.