venBio Select Advisor LLC Buys Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Zogenix Inc, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company venBio Select Advisor LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, sells Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Zogenix Inc, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, venBio Select Advisor LLC. As of 2020Q3, venBio Select Advisor LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PMVP, ALT, RLAY, RAPT, RNA, GNCA, KYMR,
- Added Positions: ARNA, HZNP, MDGL, KURA, CBAY, XLRN, AMRN, TRIL, QURE, MRTX, ASND, ADAP, MRSN, CNST, RTRX, ADVM, RLMD, BDTX, ISEE,
- Reduced Positions: ZGNX, IOVA, KPTI, ARGX, BMRN, ATNX, AVDL, DCPH, FOLD,
- Sold Out: ALLO, MRNS, AUPH, PTCT, TCDA, RVMD, BDSI, CRDF,
For the details of venBio Select Advisor LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venbio+select+advisor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of venBio Select Advisor LLC
- Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 26,250,000 shares, 32.04% of the total portfolio.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 4,343,000 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,650,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.50%
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 9,536,039 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,800,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $27.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Genocea Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.81 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,084,184 shares as of .Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 226.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,100,000 shares as of .Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 7,650,000 shares as of .Added: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 154.29%. The purchase prices were between $99.78 and $124.21, with an estimated average price of $108.63. The stock is now traded at around $119.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 890,000 shares as of .Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 131.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,435,000 shares as of .Added: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 96.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,300,000 shares as of .Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $8.63.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.19 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.49.Sold Out: Tricida Inc (TCDA)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $14.73.Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $45.41 and $57.07, with an estimated average price of $49.27.Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of venBio Select Advisor LLC. Also check out:
