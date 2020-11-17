Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Dropbox Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Vroom Inc

Investment company Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Asana Inc, Dropbox Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, JFrog, Sumo Logic Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Vroom Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Asana Inc (ASAN) - 2,427,048 shares, 41.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Talend SA (TLND) - 974,841 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 796,822 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 865,312 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 125,000 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.88%. The holding were 2,427,048 shares as of .

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 865,312 shares as of .

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79.