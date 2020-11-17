  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Dropbox Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Vroom Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: ASAN +2.14% DBX -0.75% BSY +2.52% FROG -2.24% SUMO +2.26% DCT -1.03% VRM +5.96%

Investment company Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Asana Inc, Dropbox Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, JFrog, Sumo Logic Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Vroom Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lead+edge+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC
  1. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 2,427,048 shares, 41.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Talend SA (TLND) - 974,841 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 796,822 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 865,312 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 125,000 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.88%. The holding were 2,427,048 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 865,312 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

Please leave your comment:


