Green Square Capital Llc Buys Apple Inc, PACER FDS TR, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Green Square Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, PACER FDS TR, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, sells Amazon.com Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, JM Smucker Co, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Green Square Capital Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SO, WBA, FHN, BRK.A, V, MUSA,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SRVR, QQQ, MDY, AGG, VEA, GOVT, VGSH, IVV, BRK.B, BSV, AMLP, PPL, CVX, MSFT, GM, FB, XOM, KMI, HLT, DAL, ET, WMB, WMT, MAR, IPG, IBM, EXC, LUV, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: DIA, AMZN, VOO, MINT, VB, CWI, WHR, ABBV, QCOM, AVGO, CMI, AMGN, AMJ, SPY, MSM, TXN, LYFT, VFH, PAA, MPLX, ETN, NUE, LYB, UPS, HD, SON, NWL, VXF, MO, PFE, EPD, CAH, ADM, T, PSX, WFC, VZ, VLO, MMP, DUK, JPS, NS,
- Sold Out: PEG, SJM, AFL, GVA, IJR, CEN, VTEB, LMB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
For the details of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 110,545 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%
- SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 102,870 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 72,805 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,270 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,590 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.87%
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,559 shares as of .New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,968 shares as of .New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 82,049 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $350800.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1 shares as of .New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $211.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of .New Purchase: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.8 and $142.63, with an estimated average price of $132. The stock is now traded at around $133.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 155,270 shares as of .Added: PACER FDS TR (SRVR)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in PACER FDS TR by 247.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 123,494 shares as of .Added: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 by 205.11%. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $394.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 10,871 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 224.09%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,988 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 155.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 81,025 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 246.10%. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 98,809 shares as of .Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.Sold Out: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Granite Construction Inc. The sale prices were between $16.96 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.3.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.Sold Out: Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN)
Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:
1. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying