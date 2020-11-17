Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd Buys Apple Inc

Investment company Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AAPL,

SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 83,932 shares, 37.76% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,059 shares, 25.99% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,866 shares, 20.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,713 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio.

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.30%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 46,866 shares as of .