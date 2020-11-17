Moon Capital Management Lp Buys Liberty Latin America, America Movil SAB de CV, Adient PLC, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Cosan, General Motors Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Moon Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, America Movil SAB de CV, Adient PLC, Ford Motor Co, Adecoagro SA, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Cosan, General Motors Co, Millicom International Cellular SA, Pampa Energia SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moon Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Moon Capital Management Lp owns 24 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 250,000 shares, 36.73% of the total portfolio. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 405,000 shares, 24.56% of the total portfolio. ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 3,397,687 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,438,067 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.89% Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 1,866,739 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.88%

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 272,924 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.3 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $17.42. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 131,200 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 323,700 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $84.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,695 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in VIA optronics AG. The purchase prices were between $8.91 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 79,551 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,438,067 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adecoagro SA by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $4.16 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,866,739 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Gridsum Holding Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $0.64 and $1.29, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $1.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,002,952 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Lear Corp by 61.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $140.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of .

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The sale prices were between $25.03 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $28.83.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $48.07.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.