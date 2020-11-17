Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Murphy Oil Corp

Investment company Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sage Therapeutics Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Murphy Oil Corp, Chevron Corp, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOV, MCD, FLOW, IIPR, OKTA,

DOV, MCD, FLOW, IIPR, OKTA, Added Positions: SAGE, SWKS, PYPL, NSC, AME, EL, MSFT, MAR, ICE, ADPT, BDX, AAPL, AMZN, AMP, GOOGL, PLD, HD, ABT, CTLT, JPM, AVGO, TMO, FIS, NEE, ALXN, TFX, TECH, CMCSA, PEP, ORLY, BLL, TT, EOG, AWK, MCHP, PSX, AVY, CB, COUP, HON, NOW,

SAGE, SWKS, PYPL, NSC, AME, EL, MSFT, MAR, ICE, ADPT, BDX, AAPL, AMZN, AMP, GOOGL, PLD, HD, ABT, CTLT, JPM, AVGO, TMO, FIS, NEE, ALXN, TFX, TECH, CMCSA, PEP, ORLY, BLL, TT, EOG, AWK, MCHP, PSX, AVY, CB, COUP, HON, NOW, Reduced Positions: CRM, MRK, MUR, V, BA, BAC, ARE, XOM, DG, ROP, UNP, CI, DIS,

CRM, MRK, MUR, V, BA, BAC, ARE, XOM, DG, ROP, UNP, CI, DIS, Sold Out: CSCO, CVX, ZION, BP,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 452,476 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,410 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 579,310 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Visa Inc (V) - 238,688 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 89,964 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $151.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $41.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38. The stock is now traded at around $228.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 943 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 123.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 157,270 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 1226.80%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,536 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 518.02%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,940 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 57.86%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,544 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $257.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 61.19%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $122.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of .

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $28.22 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.