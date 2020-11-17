Cota Capital Management, LLC Buys Cloudflare Inc, Avalara Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells MongoDB Inc, Okta Inc

Investment company Cota Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Avalara Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cota Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cota Capital Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 247,744 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 687,502 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 276,018 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.08% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 98,821 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.87% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 123,426 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.77%

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 687,502 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 161,515 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $56 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 185,517 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 112.08%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $98.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 276,018 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $297.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 98,821 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 595,704 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 41.38%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 185,113 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 249,833 shares as of .

Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86.

Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.