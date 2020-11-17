  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cota Capital Management, LLC Buys Cloudflare Inc, Avalara Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells MongoDB Inc, Okta Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: BILL +2.43% RNG -0.14% DT +0.56% EVBG +1.65% QTWO +0.67% NET +2.2% AVLR +3.93% BLI -4.54% MDB +2.22% OKTA +1.6%

Investment company Cota Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Avalara Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cota Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cota Capital Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cota Capital Management, LLC
  1. Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 247,744 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
  2. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 687,502 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 276,018 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.08%
  4. RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 98,821 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.87%
  5. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 123,426 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.77%
New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $65.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 687,502 shares as of .

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 161,515 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $56 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $85.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 185,517 shares as of .

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 112.08%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $98.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 276,018 shares as of .

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $297.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 98,821 shares as of .

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 595,704 shares as of .

Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 41.38%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $154.5, with an estimated average price of $135.69. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 185,113 shares as of .

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 249,833 shares as of .

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Cota Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.



