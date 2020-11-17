Requisite Capital Management, LLC Buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Requisite Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Achieve Life Sciences Inc, KRANESHARES TR, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Requisite Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Requisite Capital Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSM, SP4P, KWEB, TCEHY, GS, JD, RNG, PANW, PFE, GOOG, WMT, CYDY, EZPW,

TSM, SP4P, KWEB, TCEHY, GS, JD, RNG, PANW, PFE, GOOG, WMT, CYDY, EZPW, Added Positions: GLDM, ARKK, QQQ, UNH, BABA, FB, AAPL, EPD, BAC, ET,

GLDM, ARKK, QQQ, UNH, BABA, FB, AAPL, EPD, BAC, ET, Reduced Positions: GLD, IVV, MUB, MTUM, AMZN, NEAR, SQ, SHOP, GOOGL, USMV, QCOM, JPM, MSFT, WES, PHM, VNOM, DIS, DOW, PYPL, NRZ, WFC, KMI,

GLD, IVV, MUB, MTUM, AMZN, NEAR, SQ, SHOP, GOOGL, USMV, QCOM, JPM, MSFT, WES, PHM, VNOM, DIS, DOW, PYPL, NRZ, WFC, KMI, Sold Out: IVE, MA, NOW, ACHV, TLRY, PAYC, CACC, CHGG, BIDU, GILD, DAL, VXX, OCUL,

For the details of Requisite Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/requisite+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 2,601,355 shares, 23.06% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 106,358 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.19% WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 1,346,379 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.08% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 148,629 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 329,189 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $7.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $72.57, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $75.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $223.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,756 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 69.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,346,379 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 213.07%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $352.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of .

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $9.13.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $6.67.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22.