Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ABERDEEN STD SIL, WORLD GOLD TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ABERDEEN STD SIL, WORLD GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Public Storage, AMETEK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SIVR, XLRE, CF, WM, DOW, EFA, SPEM,

SIVR, XLRE, CF, WM, DOW, EFA, SPEM, Added Positions: AGG, TIPX, GLDM, AVGO, MKL, BSV, IJR, IEFA, ACN, VZ, SCEPJ.PFD, VCSH, PEP, XLE, SLV, VGSH, VOE, FLOT, VEA, SHM, IYR, IJH, VLO, AMT, SPY, UN, SO, PAYX, NVDA, CVS, VTEB,

AGG, TIPX, GLDM, AVGO, MKL, BSV, IJR, IEFA, ACN, VZ, SCEPJ.PFD, VCSH, PEP, XLE, SLV, VGSH, VOE, FLOT, VEA, SHM, IYR, IJH, VLO, AMT, SPY, UN, SO, PAYX, NVDA, CVS, VTEB, Reduced Positions: BIL, AAPL, XOM, FB, MSFT, AMZN, TSCO, GLD, LOW, ITM, UNH, WMT, BAC, SWK, ROP, VTI, PG, GOOGL, VOO, IEMG, DRI, IBM, GLW, ECL, VBK, TXN, NOK, MUB, VWO, VGK, SYK, VEU, UNP, IBB, DJP, MCD, T, CVX, JNJ, NSC, GIS, ETN, DE, HD, VIG, TGT, SYY, BAX, ABT, COP, DUK, PYPL, QCOM, TMO, GOOG, MDLZ, LHX, KMB, APTV, BUD, MMM, MO, RTX, BSX, YUM, DD, ABBV, NLYPF.PFD, YUMC,

BIL, AAPL, XOM, FB, MSFT, AMZN, TSCO, GLD, LOW, ITM, UNH, WMT, BAC, SWK, ROP, VTI, PG, GOOGL, VOO, IEMG, DRI, IBM, GLW, ECL, VBK, TXN, NOK, MUB, VWO, VGK, SYK, VEU, UNP, IBB, DJP, MCD, T, CVX, JNJ, NSC, GIS, ETN, DE, HD, VIG, TGT, SYY, BAX, ABT, COP, DUK, PYPL, QCOM, TMO, GOOG, MDLZ, LHX, KMB, APTV, BUD, MMM, MO, RTX, BSX, YUM, DD, ABBV, NLYPF.PFD, YUMC, Sold Out: VYM, PSAPV.CL.PFD, AME, MMP, WFC, SHV, XLF, LQD, TRV, NEA, HTBI,

For the details of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altavista+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 408,749 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,953 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,149 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 56,104 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% SPDR SERIES TRUST (TIPX) - 445,817 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01%

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD SIL. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 64,459 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,155 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,295 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 445,817 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 472.44%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,673 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Markel Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9. The stock is now traded at around $1055.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 54.16%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of .

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.