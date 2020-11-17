Summit Trail Advisors, LLC Buys 2U Inc, 3M Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Summit Trail Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 2U Inc, 3M Co, AbbVie Inc, Accenture PLC, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TWOU, MMM, ABBV, ATVI, WMS, ASIX, A, AL, AKAM, ALC, ATI, ALLE, AFB, MDRX, AIMC, ALTM, AMCR, DOX, AAL, AMT, AMP, ANSS, AM, AON, AIV, APTV, ARNC, ARKG, ARLO, AIZ, ASGN, ATH, AY, ATNI, AVNS, AVID, AVTR, MCI, TFC, BCE, BYSI, BGCP, BIIB, BLK, HYT, BKN, BAF, MUC, MUS, MUE, MFT, MCA, MVF, MIY, MPA, BXMT, MQT, BSE, BGB, BKNG, DMF, BOX, BBIO, CBRE, CCJ, COF, BEP, BWXT, BPY, CARR, BEPC, CNC, CDW, CNP, CHKP, CHTR, CHX, CHNG, CB, LNG, CME, CLAR, CWEN, CNOB, CCEP, CMCSA, COP, STZ, CLB, CRTX, CTVA, XLC, XLP, CRH, CSGP, COST, CCI, DHI, DCP, CONE, CRON, CRSP, DELL, DXC, XRAY, DVN, DEO, DISCA, DLB, DD, DUK, EWBC, DEI, DISCK, FANG, DKNG, EOG, ETN, EME, ENB, ENS, ENTG, EQIX, EQT, EVY, EVM, ENX, EPAM, ENPH, ENR, WTRG, EQR, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, XOM, FDX, FLEX, FLS, ES, EVRG, FEN, ESGC, ETSY, FTV, FHB, FOX, FSLY, FVRR, SILJ, FCEL, GRMN, GSK, GPN, HMSY, G, HCA, GWRE, HDS, HLT, GER, GH, BOTZ, XLV, LH, IGT, QUAL, TAN, LSPD, ZTS, BBBY, IP,

ACN, ADBE, GOOGL, BABA, MO, TEAM, T, MHN, GOOG, CDEV, MFL, GS, BRMK, BHF, Reduced Positions: EHTH, GLRE, AVGO, BWFG, DVA, CCO, USMV, EIM, EVN, MEN, BX, FTAI, BTT, BFK, NMT, ET, CSCO, CRWD, GLD,

EHTH, GLRE, AVGO, BWFG, DVA, CCO, USMV, EIM, EVN, MEN, BX, FTAI, BTT, BFK, NMT, ET, CSCO, CRWD, GLD, Sold Out: VOO, SCHO, IVV, EXPD, VWO, SPY, MIME, AGG, AAPL, VTV, IGV, AMZN, JD, IWM, OKTA, TENB, MSFT, CRM, VRNS, QQQ, YEXT, BRK.B, NZF, NVG, PML, IWF, OLLI, IVW, VGT, V, INDA, SBAC, NEA, IWY, JPM, MYI, DVY, NOW, IJK, FB, NVDA, KOD, VBK, ACWI, EFA, VT, VHT, SDY, BAC, PFE, DIS, PSLV, RSP, USO, VTI, FISV, MA, SMAR, MDY, KAR, IJH, IWO, NFLX, PMX, INTC, MRK, VYM, JNJ, LMT, PEP, IEO, TECL, PG, VZ, NRZ, SHOP, SPOT, IWD, VNQ, BA, RDS.A, TMO, TNET, IAU, VEA, VIG, VO, XOP, FIS, UNH, AMGN, BCS, C, DHR, FMBI, HD, TT, ISRG, SO, BRK.A, CEF, PM, VIRT, EEM, VEU, RAMP, CVX, EMR, EPD, GILD, HON, MS, NKE, TDG, FDUS, SSTK, PYPL, TWLO, ZM, IJT, SMH, XLF, BKCC, PGEN, EAF, MYN, GRBK, UBX, CLBS, CPG, SREV, GPOR, SQBG, BTE,

2U Inc (TWOU) - 126,305 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position 3M Co (MMM) - 1,870,371 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 362,713 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Accenture PLC (ACN) - 615,555 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40584.40% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 66,475 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $33.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 126,305 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $174.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 1,870,371 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 362,713 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 66,475 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.63 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 61,746 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 64,720 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 40584.40%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 615,555 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 18113.47%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $466.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 185,231 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 5660.89%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1767.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 242,188 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.15%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 1140.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 113,049 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 5161.90%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $197.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 124,707 shares as of .

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.