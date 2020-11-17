Raging Capital Management, LLC Buys Ambac Financial Group Inc, CNX Resources Corp, Sells Park Aerospace Corp, CNX Midstream Partners LP, APi Group Corp

Rocky Hill, NJ, based Investment company Raging Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ambac Financial Group Inc, CNX Resources Corp, sells Park Aerospace Corp, CNX Midstream Partners LP, APi Group Corp, Radcom during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raging Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Raging Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMBC, CNX,

AMBC, CNX, Reduced Positions: PKE, IMMR, RDCM, UAN, NTP, CSLT,

PKE, IMMR, RDCM, UAN, NTP, CSLT, Sold Out: CNXM, APG,

Immersion Corp (IMMR) - 4,109,817 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 343,660 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) - 10,082,722 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 308,272 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,040,928 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio.

Raging Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 465,920 shares as of .

Raging Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 465,812 shares as of .

Raging Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Raging Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in APi Group Corp. The sale prices were between $11 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.78.