  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Raging Capital Management, LLC Buys Ambac Financial Group Inc, CNX Resources Corp, Sells Park Aerospace Corp, CNX Midstream Partners LP, APi Group Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: AMBC +0.07% CNX +1.24% CNXM +0% APG -4.25%

Rocky Hill, NJ, based Investment company Raging Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ambac Financial Group Inc, CNX Resources Corp, sells Park Aerospace Corp, CNX Midstream Partners LP, APi Group Corp, Radcom during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raging Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Raging Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raging Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raging+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Raging Capital Management, LLC
  1. Immersion Corp (IMMR) - 4,109,817 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95%
  2. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 343,660 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) - 10,082,722 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  4. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 308,272 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,040,928 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)

Raging Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 465,920 shares as of .

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Raging Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 465,812 shares as of .

Sold Out: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

Raging Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Sold Out: APi Group Corp (APG)

Raging Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in APi Group Corp. The sale prices were between $11 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Raging Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Raging Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raging Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raging Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raging Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)