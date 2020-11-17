CarParts.com Releases National Ad Campaign and Brand Identity

Today, CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") announced the release of its all-new and first-ever live shot national advertising campaign, featuring the brand’s evolved look and feel. CarParts.com teased the new branding earlier this month with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell ahead of the November 1NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville.

“The new brand identity is all about becoming our customers’ teammates, to form a community with them,” said CarParts.com Chief Marketing Officer Houman Akhavan. “We’re here to make shopping for auto parts hassle-free and budget-friendly, and to help fuel our customers’ journeys. Whether it’s getting an essential worker to her critical job, being there for a family’s weekend getaway, or maybe just a holiday drive-through event, CarParts.com is here to get drivers from point A to point B with confidence. We want to be a part of your journey and help create memories that last.” More about the new branding is available here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FVpdQO7PAsLk[/url].As for the ecommerce company’s new advertising campaign, it highlights how CarParts.com’s intuitive mobile shopping experience and savings of up to 50% off make CarParts.com the smarter way to shop for all of your vehicle’s repair and maintenance needs. The ad started airing today across major networksand YouTube. The full ad can be viewed here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FX7HOFgoPU9c[/url].“CarParts.com has always been about putting the customer experience first,” said CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker. “In building that experience, the first step is to put ourselves in our customers’ shoes. We understand that people need their cars, whether it’s for their jobs or just for camping trips. Waiting days for a replacement part isn’t an option, and it shouldn’t be. That’s why getting a guaranteed fit the first time is so important. Our new ad highlights how customers win when they shop with us. We’re excited to see how our customers respond.”The ad marks another step in CarParts.com’s rapid growth. [url="]In+Q3%2C+CarParts.com%26rsquo%3Bs+net+sales+increased+69%25%2C+with+gross+profit+more+than+doubling.[/url] As the company’s third consecutive record-breaking quarter and seventh consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion, Q3’s results are part of a trend dating back over a year. CarParts.com’s leadership fueled this growth with an aggressive operational, supply-chain, and marketing strategy, working tirelessly to find new customers. Their strategy includes a data-driven approach, as well as the sponsorship of Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell, and venturing into the TV space with commercials and the company’s most recent integrations with Brenton Productions’ Truck U and Two Guys Garage on the MotorTrend Network. The release of today’s ad marks the next step in the strategy.“CarParts.com’s success is due to our relentless efforts to always do better than we have before,” said Akhavan. “We’re always trying to reach new customers and offer them better service at better prices, exactly when they need it. Our new ad is yet one more example of us striving to do better. Adding to our recent company turnaround and emphasis on being a tech brand, we now have a future-proof identity on our journey to be the leading auto parts company in the U.S.”Regardless of your experience level with cars, we believe that getting the right parts for yours should be easy, so you can reinvest your time and energy in the journey ahead.Which is why at CarParts.com, we put the customer experience first. With a simple and convenient online platform, we have transformed the way drivers shop for parts in today’s digital world. It’s smarter, quicker, and hassle-free.With over 25 years of experience, and 50 million parts delivered, we’ve streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we’ve created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.At CarParts.com, we know that drivers need to get back on the road quickly, so no matter who you are, what you drive, or where you’re going, we’re here for you.

