New Biotech Product From Merion Helps To Increase Metabolism and Support Anti-Aging

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / A new biotech product from Merion Inc. (OTCQB:EWLU) can help to increase metabolism, repair DNA and support anti-aging. The NMN+++ product contains the key ingredient nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). Scientists from the University of New South Wales and Harvard University have found that NMN can transform the bodily age indicators of 60-year-old mice back to their 20-year-old states. They also found that the intake of NMN can significantly increase the amount of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotides (NAD+) in the body, thereby helping repair cell damage and slow down aging.

NAD+ is a coenzyme that converts nutrient energy so that it can be used by cells. The levels of NAD+ in someone's cells determines the speed of their aging process. The level of NAD+ decreases with age, as much as 60% by the time a person is elderly. However, if the level of NAD+ increases, the intracellular energy mechanism may return to normal. Therefore, taking NMN+++ can increase cellular energy metabolism, support healthy brain function and promote anti-aging throughout the whole body.

In addition to NAD+, the NMN+++ product also contacts Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) which can have a significant effect on preventing inflammation, autoimmune diseases and other symptoms caused by free radicals, according to research from French and Spanish biological laboratories.

SOD is an antioxidant metal enzyme in the human body that catalyzes superoxide anion free radicals to generate oxygen and hydrogen peroxide. Without enzymes like this, the accumulation of excess free radicals of the reactive oxygen species would result in cell damage and pigmentation. Skin aging and damage are key characteristics of human aging, so the NMN+++ effectively works to prevent these.

Since its creation in January 2007, Merion has sought to be a leader in the biotechnology industry. The company started out focusing on small molecule + carrier cell dietary supplements and cell anti-aging products, and they continue that focus today.

In addition to their high-quality manufacturing standards, the company also seeks to offer honest, caring customer service. As a company that cares about the health of society, the team at Merion focuses on making products that contribute to the health of mankind.

For those interested in learning more about Merion and their powerful new NMN+++ product, they can find additional information at www.merionus.com.

Merion, Inc is a public US biotechnology company founded in Jan 2007 and registered in the State of Nevada. The head office is in Los Angeles, California. The Ticker Symbol is EWLU. With the purpose of helping people to improve their quality of their lives with great nutrition supplement products, we have been making great efforts to provide the best quality products, from the scientific research to manufacturing and packaging. With the worldwide top biotechnology R & D team, we development and produce 100% plants extracts small molecular nutrition supplements with cell carrier. Merion, Inc. continues to introduce high-tech small molecules +cell carrier nutrient products based on the market demand, and fully expand the market from online and offline through the e-commerce platform, which increases the sales year by year.

