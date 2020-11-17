Three TrueBlue Leaders Named to SIA's Global Power 150 â€“ Women in Staffing List 2020

TrueBlue is pleased to announce that three of its leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of “[url="]Global+Power+150+Women+in+Staffing[/url].” This is the sixth year SIA has released this list, which recognizes female leaders and influencers from around the world and spotlights the contributions and influence of women in the staffing industry.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:serves as president of TrueBlue’s industrial staffing powerhouse PeopleReady, which puts nearly 300,000 people to work each year. An innovative leader, Owen is spearheading PeopleReady’s digital transformation in the on-demand staffing arena with its cutting-edge JobStack™ platform—winner of the 2020 top Mobile Site and App Award at the American Business Awards. Before joining PeopleReady, Owen led TrueBlue’s PeopleScout through an era of extraordinary global growth and the launch of its state-of-the-art Affinix™ talent technology. Owen has been widely recognized for her industry leadership with numerous awards, including annual appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts’(SIA) Staffing 100 list and the HRO Today HR Superstars list. Known for empowering others to create solutions and challenge limits, Owen was named the 2019 Multiplier of the Year for the U.S. She has received a Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year, a Gold American Business Award for Executive of the Year, a Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year – Business Services, a Women World Award for Female Executive of the Year – Business Services—and was named a Woman of the Year by the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. This is her fourth consecutive year on the list.serves as president of Centerline Drivers, a premier driver staffing services company employing more than 4,000 drivers annually. Centerline’s corporate workforce is 60% women and its leadership team is composed of 50% women—one reason Quinn was named one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation by Women in Trucking (WIT) in 2020. Centerline was also named to WIT’s Top Places for Women to Work in Transportation list in both 2019 and 2020. A longtime promoter of driver safety, Quinn led efforts to ensure drivers were informed and prepared during COVID-19, as Centerline supplied over 10,000 masks along with gloves, hand sanitizer and other cleaning items for its drivers to use to disinfect their truck cabs. Quinn’s dedication to health and safety is matched only by her passion for connecting people to work and building a positive employee culture. An accomplished leader, Quinn took on the additional role of executive leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades in September 2020. She also sits on the Board of Governors of the National Private Truck Council. This is her third appearance on the list.serves as the senior vice president of operations for Staff Management | SMX, which specializes in on-site management of scalable, contingent workforces across North America. A trailblazer in the staffing industry as a founding partner of Staff Management | SMX, Lynch pioneered the idea of on-site staffing and grew it into an international business that connects people and work across North America. As senior vice president in charge of Staff Management | SMX’s Centralized Services function, she combines workforce development, recruiting, onboarding, safety, and data analysis to illustrate to clients how best to staff their supply chain functions—while ensuring that associates have a positive experience from interviewing through hiring and onboarding to their day-to-day work. She helps cultivate positive interactions between associates and the client so that processes run smoothly and productivity remains high. Lynch steered the company through its safety response to COVID-19 for associates, clients and employees. She also leads the company’s work to provide ongoing training and development to all service and management leaders. This is her third consecutive year on the list.“At TrueBlue, we are fortunate to have incredible women in leadership at every level of our organization—from the frontlines to our executive team,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “The inclusion of Taryn, Jill and Loree on this prestigious list shows the tremendous impact of these inspiring leaders, and many others like them, both within our company and the industry as a whole. It also emphasizes the importance of continuing to drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion at TrueBlue and throughout the staffing industry.”“The Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing 2020 are redefining leadership in their decisions, their compassion and their service to their teams and communities,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products at SIA. “In a year rife with disruption and with ripple effects disproportionally impacting women and communities of color, this year’s honorees are steadfast in their commitments to diversity and to building resilient and inclusive organizations as they take their businesses, and the ecosystem, forward.”TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at [url="]www.trueblue.com[/url].

