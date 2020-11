AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries

RLI Insurance Company







RLI Insurance Company



Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company







Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company



Mt. Hawley Insurance Company







has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” of the members of RLI Group (RLI). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” of RLI’s publicly traded parent holding company, RLI Corp. [NYSE: RLI]. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a” on $150 million 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023 of RLI Corp. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Peoria, IL. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)The ratings reflect RLI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.The company’s long track record of positive operating results demonstrates the capability of producing results that are consistently above those of its peer group. RLI has the expertise to focus on niche opportunities by concentrating on markets that often are underserved, which helps insulate it from the various stages of the traditional property/casualty market cycle. Further supporting the ratings is the strong financial flexibility afforded by RLI Corp., as evidenced by its modest financial leverage and strong fixed-charge coverage.AM Best believes that RLI is well-positioned at its current rating level. Key rating drivers that could lead to downward rating pressure are a significant deterioration in RLI’s underwriting performance and a significant decline in its risk-adjusted capitalization.The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa”, each with a stable outlook, have been affirmed for the members of RLI Group:





Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006216/en/