DZS CTO Andrew Bender Highlights 10 Gigabit Innovation at Broadband Forum's Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar 2020

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. ( DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced that Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer of DZS, is presenting at Broadband Forum’s Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar (UFBB vBASe) 2020. His session, “10Gig is Here… and It’s Just the Beginning,” will take a look at the drivers of the rapid movement to 10Gig hyper-fast deployments, while spotlighting the intersection of advanced fiber technologies with the rapidly expanding world of 5G mobile transport.



UFBB vBASe kicks off today and will focus on the latest policies, trends, technologies and opportunities affecting broadband in Europe and beyond in 2020. Mr. Bender’s session is part of the conference’s track, “A Deep Dive on Next Generation Access, Open Source and Connected Home Technologies,” which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:45 a.m. CET. DZS is a Silver sponsor of Broadband Forum’s BASe initiative as well as the UFBB vBASe Seminar 2020.

“Moving into the virtual realm after over a decade of success under both Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and now Broadband Forum, UFBB vBASe 2020 offers a unique opportunity for innovators, technologists and industry insiders to come together to collaborate and push ultrafast broadband access innovation forward,” said Mr. Bender. “Interactive web and video collaboration, streaming video, gaming, social as well as Internet of Things, and smart homes, buildings and cities are a few of the prevailing market trends that are creating unprecedented network capacity demands on the fixed and mobile networks. As we continue work to close the digital divide, this session will examine how service providers globally are delivering 10Gbps optical fiber networks and new technologies that support the evolution of this architecture, including how the advent of 5G will drive next generation fiber technologies in creating a hyper-connected world.”

Mr. Bender is responsible for developing, coordinating, and promoting the technology strategy for DZS. He has 20 years of experience with VMWare, Hewlett Packard, NEC and Ribbon Communications (formerly GENBAND), supporting innovations in carrier networking, infrastructure and software sectors, including Kubernetes and cloud native, webscale applications, NFV, SDN, mobile access/edge/core, video and streaming media, IMS / RCS, DOCSIS, multiservice access and transport network technology areas.

To find out more about DZS’s presence at the show, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/meetings-and-events/ufbb-base-2020.

To find out more about DZS, visit https://dzsi.com/.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises. A pioneer in broadband access and mobile AnyHaul platforms with over 20 million products shipped, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1,000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 100 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Press Inquiries:

McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.

Mobile: +1 408.888.6787

Email: [email protected]