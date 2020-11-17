  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:WM -0.57%


Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable Dec. 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on Dec. 4, 2020.



ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT



Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit [url="]www.wm.com[/url].

