Walgreens Wins 2020 Citizens Award for Get a Shot. Give a Shot. Program

Walgreens announced today that the company has won the “Health and Wellness” category in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2020 Citizens Awards. The annual awards highlight how businesses are helping solve today’s greatest challenges and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

Walgreens was recognized for [url="]Get+a+Shot.+Give+a+Shot.%2C[/url] the company’s eight-year collaboration with the United Nations Foundation, which has helped provide close to 60 million lifesaving vaccines to children in need around the world. For each immunization given at a Walgreens or Duane Reade store or clinic, Walgreens donates the value of an immunization to the UN Foundation’s [url="]Shot%40Life+campaign[/url].“The collaboration between Walgreens and the UN Foundation demonstrates the power of partnership to maximize impact and reach,” said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “It’s an honor to showcase their work to build stronger, healthier communities around the world.”Walgreens has pledged to help provide an accumulated total of 100 million vaccines by 2024, through Get a Shot. Give a Shot. Click [url="]here[/url] to read more about the impact of the program.“Walgreens is honored to receive this award, which would not be possible without the support of our patients, customers and team members. Together, and in collaboration with the UN Foundation, this campaign has helped in reducing cases of measles and polio among some of the world’s most vulnerable populations, and furthers our efforts to promote the health and well-being of communities around the world,” said Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), parent company of Walgreens.Funds from Get a Shot. Give a Shot. are donated to [email protected] to help provide vaccines for children in countries including Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, East Timor and Tanzania.“I am thrilled to see Get a Shot. Give a Shot. recognized for its incredible impact,” said Elizabeth Cousens, president and chief executive officer of the United Nations Foundation. “Every child deserves a shot at a happy and healthy life, and we are proud to help provide lifesaving vaccines to millions of children around the world. It’s also a powerful example of what companies like Walgreens can achieve when they mobilize behind the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – which will be central to how we recover from the current health crisis stronger.”The current Get a Shot. Give a Shot. program lasts through Dec. 31, 2020 and all immunizations administered at Walgreens during this time period are eligible for the program*.The UN Foundation’s [email protected] campaign educates, connects, and empowers individuals to champion global vaccines as one of the most effective ways to save the lives of children around the world. The campaign rallies members of the public, members of Congress, businesses, and civil society partners to support and invest in the global childhood immunization programs of UNICEF, World Health Organization, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Through public education, grassroots advocacy, and fundraising, [email protected] strives to avert the 1.5 million annual vaccine-preventable child deaths.WBA and its businesses around the world are committed to improving societal health and wellbeing around the world. Read more about Corporate Social Responsibility at WBA [url="]here[/url].* From 9/1/20 until 12/31/20, for every immunization administered, Walgreens will donate $0.23 to the United Nations Foundation, up to a maximum donation of $2,600,000.Walgreens ([url="]www.walgreens.com[/url]) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.The UN Foundation brings together ideas, people, and resources to help the United Nations drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. Our hallmark is to collaborate for lasting change and innovate to address humanity’s greatest challenges. Learn more at [url="]www.unfoundation.org[/url] [email protected] is a grassroots advocacy campaign of the United Nations Foundation that champions global childhood immunization as one of the most effective ways to save the lives of children around the world. We rally members of the public, members of Congress, businesses, and civil society partners — through public education and grassroots advocacy— to support and invest in the global childhood immunization programs. Learn more at [url="]www.ShotAtLife.org[/url].

