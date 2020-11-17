Del Taco is Ringing in the "Tamaledays" with a Limited-Time Tamale Menu, Fiesta Packs and Family Friday Deals All Season Long

[url="]Del+Taco+Restaurants%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is saying “Happy Tamaledays” with a new slate of seasoned, shredded pork tamales. The festive, expanded menu lineup launches Thursday, November 19, 2020 and includes two tamales for $4, several smothered tamale options, such as CholulaSmothered Tamales, and a Tamale Fiesta Pack for the whole family to enjoy.** Del Taco’s limited-edition Happy Tamaledays wrapping paper is also back by popular demand with two new custom designs available for purchase at the [url="]Del+Taco+webstore[/url], while supplies last.

Friday, December 4, 2020: Free Tamale with any purchase



Friday, December 11, 2020: $4 Off Tamales Fiesta Pack



Friday, December 18, 2020: $1 Off any Smothered Tamale Meal (Cholula, Red & Green, or Chili Cheese)

















Two for $4



Red and Green Smothered Tamales











Chili Cheese Smothered Tamales











Cholula ® Smothered Tamales











Tamales Fiesta Pack: Includes12 tamales, Salsa Casera and utensils











*By number of units







**Available daily 10am to midnight while supplies last. Available for a limited time only. Single item price on menu board. Price and participation may vary. Delivery prices and fees may be higher.







***Offer available in the Del App. Registration required to access deals. Limit one offer per guest. Not valid with any other offer, discount or coupon. Price and participation may vary. Tamales available 10am to midnight in-store and 10am to 7pm for online ordering while supplies last, for a limited time only.





Following an authentic, Mexican recipe, Del Taco’s tamales are made with seasoned, shredded pork and fire-roasted salsa, and surrounded by a layer of soft, stone-ground corn masa and wrapped in an authentic corn husk.“Our authentic tamales are the perfect holiday comfort food, and this year you can make your hot tamale even hotter with CholulaHot Sauce,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve also introduced our new Tamale Fiesta Pack that includes 12 tamales to feed the whole family or to stock up your fridge for a few days of meals with a simple trip through our convenient drive-thrus.”Making tamales is a labor of love for many families over the holidays. Del Taco is embracing this tradition by surprising different groups of essential workers and deserving community members with free tamales every week in December excluding Christmas Day.“The holidays may look a little different this year, especially for essential employees working long hours and making personal sacrifices to support their communities,” said Hackbardt. “The Del Taco family is on a mission to lift spirits and spread a little Tamaleday cheer this season, one tamale at a time.”Tamaleday Celebrations - As part of the Tamaleday celebrations, fans can also score a different tamale menu item offer via the Del Taco app in December every Friday excluding Christmas Day with any purchase:***Download the Del Taco app to access Tamaledayoffers, and follow Del Taco on [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url] to join in the #Tamaledays celebrations.Del Taco’s limited-time Tamales menu is available at participating locations starting November 19, 2020, and includes the following items:Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit [url="]www.deltaco.com[/url].

