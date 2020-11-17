Newsweek Names First Internet Bank Best Small Business Checking Account

First Internet Bank announced today that it has been recognized for offering the “Best Small Business Checking Account” inFirst Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker said, “Long before I started First Internet Bank, I was a small business owner and lifelong entrepreneur. Owning a small business is all-consuming, with little time for errands – especially during ‘bankers’ hours.’ We provide small business owners powerful digital banking tools that help them easily understand their financial position, so they can focus on growth. And, without an expensive branch network to maintain, our online bank is able to offer some of the highest interest rates for business and personal banking customers. It is truly an honor to be recognized as a top provider of small business banking solutions.”In its first-time ranking of financial institutions,highlighted First Internet Bank’s small business checking account, noting, “Business owners need a good blend of solid interest rates and low fees to avoid eating into their profits…The winner offers no monthly fee, unlimited transactions, and $10 in ATM fee reimbursements each month.” Category winners were chosen from a field of over 2,500 banks, in conjunction with LendingTree.First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at [url="]www.firstib.com[/url]. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

