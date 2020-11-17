  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Newsweek Names First Internet Bank Best Small Business Checking Account

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:INBK +0.45%


First Internet Bank announced today that it has been recognized for offering the “Best Small Business Checking Account” in Newsweek’s [url="]America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Banks+2021[/url].



First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker said, “Long before I started First Internet Bank, I was a small business owner and lifelong entrepreneur. Owning a small business is all-consuming, with little time for errands – especially during ‘bankers’ hours.’ We provide small business owners powerful digital banking tools that help them easily understand their financial position, so they can focus on growth. And, without an expensive branch network to maintain, our online bank is able to offer some of the highest interest rates for business and personal banking customers. It is truly an honor to be recognized as a top provider of small business banking solutions.”



In its first-time ranking of financial institutions, Newsweek highlighted First Internet Bank’s small business checking account, noting, “Business owners need a good blend of solid interest rates and low fees to avoid eating into their profits…The winner offers no monthly fee, unlimited transactions, and $10 in ATM fee reimbursements each month.” Category winners were chosen from a field of over 2,500 banks, in conjunction with LendingTree.



About First Internet Bank


First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at [url="]www.firstib.com[/url]. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006166/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)