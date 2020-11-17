Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye and Smokey Robinson to Perform at the 2020 "SOUL TRAIN AWARDS" Presented by BET

Todayannounces performers and presenters for thefeaturing an exciting lineup of some of the brightest stars in R&B, Gospel, Adult Urban Contemporary and soul. “Feed Your Soul,” is the theme of this year’s show and includes performances fromwith appearances byand. Theairs Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 8PM ETsimulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

ABOUT BET

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS

The sixth annualwill be presented to Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She’s the youngest female ever to have two #1 back-to-back hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album “Miss Thang.” Her sophomore album, “The Boy Is Mine,” garnered Monica pop success with a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts. With a music career spanning over two decades, Monica’s chart-topping success continued throughout her career with multiple record-breaking albums and single releases with over 25 million records sold.As previously announced,leads with 8 nominations, followed bywith 7 nods, andandwith 6 each.The night begins with the one-hour, pre-showhosted by Flex Alexander and Shanice at 7 PM EST, followed by theat 8 PM ET and the broadcast debut of theof DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking virtual series,directly afterwards.Internationally, thewill simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce theFor show information, please visit [url="]BET.com%2FSoulTrain[/url], the official site forBET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming and is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards. He will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go tofor more information on the company.SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle's investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.





