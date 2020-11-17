RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report

[url="]RingCentral%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that [url="]Gartner[/url] has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the [url="]2020+Magic+Quadrant+for+Unified+Communications+as+a+Service%2C+Worldwide+report[/url].* In the Magic Quadrant report, published on November 11, 2020, RingCentral was positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant. This is RingCentral’s sixth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant.“Communications is the lifeblood of every company, now, more than ever,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “The past few months have underlined the value of cloud-based communications in empowering employees to get work done, enhancing productivity, and delighting customers wherever they are. We think being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide for the sixth year in a row is a testament to our innovation in cloud communications and the reliability and robust functionality of our platform, our global delivery capabilities, and most importantly, our commitment to helping customers bring their communications to the cloud.”Over the last 12 months, RingCentral has focused on combining rapid product innovation with multiple strategic partnerships -- including Avaya, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise -- to bring the benefits of RingCentral’s Unified Communications platform to more customers around the world. In particular, the launch of [url="]RingCentral+Video[/url], which enables customers with a fast, unified, open, and trusted video meetings experience for today’s work from anywhere environment. This completes RingCentral’s differentiated Message Video Phone(MVP) solution. Additionally, RingCentral released a new collaboration-centric desktop app that includes MVP capabilities in a single solution for a streamlined experience.Download a complimentary copy of the [url="]2020+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Unified+Communications+as+a+Service%2C+Worldwide+report[/url].Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone(MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.© 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc. Other third-party marks and logos displayed in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.

