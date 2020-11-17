UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN





ETN Ticker







ETN Name and Pricing Supplement*







Call





Settlement





Amount







CUSIP







Call Settlement





Date







SDYL







[url="]ETRACS+Monthly+Pay+2xLeveraged+S%26amp%3BP+Dividend+ETN+due+May+22%2C+2042[/url]







$85.6837







90267L409







11/23/2020





UBS AG announced today the Call Settlement Amount for the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN due May 22, 2042 (the “Securities”), as set forth in the table below.* The table above provides a hyperlink to the pricing supplement for the Securities. The Securities are part of UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series A, on which UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are co-obligors. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the product supplement and pricing supplement for the Securities.On November 3, 2020, UBS AG announced the mandatory redemption of eleven Series A ETRACS ETNs, including the Securities. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the Securities on the Call Settlement Date.UBS has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-225551) including a prospectus and supplements thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the general offering of certain exchange-traded securities offered by UBS. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplements, or product supplement and pricing supplements, as applicable, to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the securities. For more information regarding the Securities, the product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the Securities can be accessed on EDGAR, the SEC’s website, at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. The pricing supplement for the Securities is also available at the link included in Table-1 above.CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSInformation set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in UBS AG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Registration Statement related to the Series A ETNs and there is no assurance that UBS AG will actually complete the redemption of the Securities. UBS disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor.UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC ([url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sipc.org%2F[/url]).Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. (“S&P”) and UBS AG have entered into a non-exclusive license agreement providing for the license to UBS, and certain of its affiliates, in exchange for a fee, of the right to use the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® Index, in connection with securities, including the ETNs. The S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® Index is owned and published by S&P.UBS specifically prohibits the redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.© UBS 2020. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.Individual investors should instruct their broker/advisor/custodian to call us or should call together with their broker/advisor/custodian.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006023/en/