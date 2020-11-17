SoCalGas Supports LA Urban League's Virtual Construction Training with $50,000 Grant - Company Hiring Up to 100 Qualified Graduates

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced the company will provide a $50,000 grant to the Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) to support the organization's virtual Construction Career Academy (CCA) program. SoCalGas also plans to hire up to 100 qualified graduates of the program who progress through the company's interview process. The Construction Career Academy is now accepting applicants to the no-cost, 10-week program on a rolling basis and encourages those interested in construction, mechanical, technician and engineering careers to apply.

"With many folks struggling to find work, now more than ever, the Construction Career Academy serves as a pathway to limitless opportunities in many different industries," said Wallace Rawls, Director of Gas System Integrity & Programs at SoCalGas, and LAUL Board Member. "SoCalGas is proud to support the LA Urban League's Construction Career Academy. We have been working with LAUL to develop pipelines for employment for graduates at SoCalGas and elsewhere, and we expect to hire some of the hardworking men and women who complete the program."

"The Los Angeles Urban League thanks SoCalGas for the generous grant given to our Construction Career Academy. Our partnership with SoCalGas continues to reap benefits for the Construction Career Academy students," said Michael Lawson, President, and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. "As we maintain our commitment to helping our constituents in Los Angeles' underserved communities, we embrace and appreciate partners such as SoCalGas."

"A quality career can change a life," said 8th District Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson. "The Los Angeles Urban League has long-served Los Angeles neighborhoods by educating and empowering communities of color through employment services. I remain committed to helping South LA residents access employment through local hire programs and I am pleased that SoCalGas is supplementing these efforts by investing in the Construction Career Academy, teaching Angelenos useful skills they can use for a lifetime."

CCA provides a free 10-week training aimed at increasing minority workers' access to apprenticeship programs and career opportunities in construction, mechanical, technical and/or engineering. The program prepares job seekers to complete and pass industry exams and go on to obtain apprenticeships and well-paying careers in a variety of industries including utilities, transportation, logistics, energy and building trades.

In addition to job sourcing and job placement, CCA also offers supportive services, job readiness skills and ongoing mentorship to support graduates in finding high-demand, well-paying jobs. Ninety percent of CCA graduates, who had little or no prior experience in construction or utility related positions, passed industry exams and found industry employment.

SoCalGas has been a longtime partner of the Los Angeles Urban League and the Construction Career Academy.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America , delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. By developing renewable gas from our state's abundant organic waste streams, we can help to meet our climate goals sooner, while diversifying our carbon-free energy sources, improving energy resilience and reliability, while also creating additional renewable fuel and jobs for our communities. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Los Angeles Urban League

Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities. The Los Angeles Urban League, founded in 1921, is a flagship affiliate of the National Urban League, founded in New York City in 1910. It is one more than 90 affiliates in the United States. The Los Angeles Urban League helps thousands of Angelenos annually through its programs focusing on education, entrepreneurship, job training and placement. Visit and follow the Los Angeles Urban League at laul.org.

