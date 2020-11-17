  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Goodyear And TuSimple Collaborate On Autonomous Vehicle Freight Operations

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:GT +1.34%

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced today a strategic relationship with TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple's Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).

As part of this collaboration, Goodyear will provide products and repair services to enhance the safety and operation of autonomous trucks. Additionally, Goodyear and TuSimple will conduct wear studies designed to understand how autonomous trucks and tires can help better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce the carbon impact of fleets.

Collected data from the study will also deliver insights into the difference between an autonomous and human driver with respect to the tires.

"With our leadership in products, fleet support and advanced innovations, Goodyear is applying knowledge to help deliver performance and safety with autonomous vehicles," according to Erin Spring, Goodyear's director, new ventures.

TuSimple launched the AFN in July with the goal to provide reliable low-cost freight transportation throughout the lower 48 United States through the use of Level 4 autonomous trucks.

"Autonomous trucks offer game-changing advantages for both shippers and fleets," said Robert Brown, Senior Director External Affairs, TuSimple. "One of the most powerful advantages is the increased capacity, which comes as a result of the fact autonomous trucks can operate nearly continuously, and with this dramatic increase in truck utilizations comes the need to better understand predictive maintenance requirements."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a self-driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California with facilities in Tucson, Shanghai, and Beijing. TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) autonomous driving solution specifically designed to meet the demands of long-haul heavy-duty trucks and aims to transform the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry. The company was founded in 2015 with a mission to improve the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry and reached unicorn status in 2019. For more information, go to tusimple.com/media.

