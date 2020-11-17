TCS to Build Investment Insights Solution on SAP® Business Technology Platform for the Capital Markets Industry

NEW YORK andMUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it is developing an Investment Insights solution, leveraging SAP® Business Technology Platform, to help asset managers and market infrastructure firms leverage insights from harmonized data for superior portfolio design.

The Investment Insights solution uses artificial intelligence techniques and TCS' intellectual property such as Automated Data Discovery and Machine Learning-based Data Quality Management tools to help investment management firms enhance their portfolio decisioning. Additionally, it provides market infrastructure firms with a strong digital platform to streamline end-to-end data management, enhance their data offerings, and offer value-added services.

The TCS solution, available on premise or on the cloud, will enable a 360° view of investments, ESG integration, black swan financial impact modelling, and yield optimization strategies.

"TCS has been continuously investing in research and innovation in the capital markets domain, resulting in world-leading intellectual property, and new differentiated services and solutions that help our customers accelerate their growth and transformation journeys," said Prab Pitchandi, Global Head, BFSI CDO Strategic Initiatives, TCS. "TCS' Investment Insights solution leverages our strong domain capabilities, contextual knowledge and deep expertise in advanced analytics and insights to help customers transform their data into strategic investment insights for superior business outcomes."

"TCS' Investment Insights solution is an outcome of our deep understanding of the capital markets industry and our co-innovation partnership with SAP. It will help our investment management and market infrastructure customers accelerate their product innovation, accelerate their Business 4.0™ transformation journeys and gain a competitive advantage," said Prashant Shirgur, Global Head, SAP Practice, TCS.

Falk Rieker, Global Head of Banking & Capital Markets, SAP SE, said, "We are excited to work with TCS on this solution for the investment management and market infrastructure industry. SAP has a long history providing innovative technology to the world's leading capital markets firms and will continue to support it with our industry cloud strategy. By leveraging the industry expertise, commitment to quality delivery, and customer focus, the teams at TCS and SAP are helping businesses make the transformational move to the Intelligent Enterprise. Automation and innovation technologies such as machine learning facilitate faster time to production with less implementation risk. The current environment is driving organizations to innovate faster than ever. This partnership leverages SAP Business Technology Platform to allow firms to adapt quickly to enhance their internal processes or create new data services to fill ever-changing market needs. This will enable industry participants to become market leaders in financial markets data and analytics."

TCS' SAP-related services include design thinking, advisory, innovation consulting, implementation, and other digital support services. We help customers evaluate newer digital offerings such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Customer Experience solutions, SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, SAP Ariba® solutions, SAP Cloud Platform, and define their roadmap, architecture and strategy. TCS' innovation and demo centers in Cincinnati-US, Paris-France, Mumbai-India and Tokyo-Japan help customers gain a first-hand experience of SAP's new products and global innovations through a digital transformation ecosystem.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

