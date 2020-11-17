Holland America Line's Half Moon Cay Earns Best Private Island for 20th Year in Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line took home four Porthole Cruise Magazine 2020 Readers' Choice Awards in areas that covered everything from onboard dining to shoreside experiences. For the 20th year, readers of Porthole — one of the world's leading consumer cruise travel publications — named Half Moon Cay as Best Private Island. Additional wins include Pinnacle Grill as Best Specialty Restaurant, Best Shore Excursions and Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities.

Click to tweet: [email protected] wins four 2020 Readers' Choice Awards from @PortholeCruise, including #HalfMoonCay as Best Private Island, Pinnacle Grill for Best Specialty Restaurant, Best Shore Excursions and Best for Guests with Disabilities.

Porthole Cruise Magazine's annual Readers' Choice Awards are determined by thousands of the publication's readers who vote both online and via paper ballot for their favorite cruise lines in dozens of categories.

"The readers of Porthole are some of the most knowledgeable cruisers in the world, and to be recognized in areas that are important to us like dining, shoreside experiences and inclusive cruising is an honor," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We believe in the strength of the Holland America Line brand, in the beauty of Half Moon Cay and exceptional quality of Pinnacle Grill, the power of our immersive tours and making a cruise vacation accessible to everyone. These awards tell us that our guests believe in us as well. Thank you to Porthole and everyone who voted."

"Every year Holland America Line continues to deliver an exceptional cruise experience, which is why our readers consistently honor the cruise line with several of Porthole's distinguished awards," said Bill Panoff, chairman & CEO of PPI Group, publishers of Porthole. "If you've been to Half Moon Cay you know that it's the quintessential Caribbean paradise, and Pinnacle Grill is superb in every way. The shore excursions are as diverse as they are memorable, and inclusivity is key in today's travel environment. Congratulations to Holland America Line for the wins."

Half Moon Cay: Best Private Island

For the past 20 years, Porthole Cruise Magazine's readers have named Half Moon Cay the industry's best private island. The island's perfect powdery sand, crystalline waters and island-time ambiance make it easy to see why. Half Moon Cay has evolved into an idyllic playground for cruise guests, and features the finest beaches in the Caribbean, a natural 700-acre lagoon, incredible two-story villas and private cabanas, delicious dining venues like Lobster Shack, a children's waterpark, and a variety of fun-filled shore excursions for nature lovers, adventure seekers and explorers.

Cruisers visit Half Moon Cay on nearly all of Holland America Line's Caribbean itineraries sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Best Specialty Restaurant: Pinnacle Grill

Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, where steak, seafood and wine make for an impeccable meal inspired by the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. The menu focuses on expertly prepared dishes with premium ingredients — from Alaska's wild-caught king salmon to sustainably raised beef from Washington State's Double R Ranch.

The menu also features signature recipes by Culinary Council Member David Burke including Pastrami Salmon, Clothesline Candied Bacon, Beef Tenderloin with Lobster Dumplings, Braised Short Ribs with Mushroom Orecchiette, and Broiled Lobster with Corn and Bacon Crepes. Culinary Council member and renowned chocolatier Jacques Torres' Chocolate Soufflé is featured on the menu as well.

Best Shore Excursions

Holland America Line's nearly 6,500 unique shore excursions are designed to help guests make the most of port visits and deeply connect with the places they visit, as well as maybe have an adventure along the way. From zip lining over a lush jungle canopy or gliding over a glacier pulled by sled dogs to conquering a fear of heights while scaling Sydney Harbour Bridge or moving through the surf atop a graceful horse, Holland America Line's expertly curated tours provide a wide variety of ways to experience and enjoy each port of call.

For foodies and wine aficionados, Holland America Line features shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine. These exceptional excursions around the globe show the culinary side of destinations in some very special ways, combining food and culture with entertaining and unique experiences. Guests can learn how to make authentic Italian pizza in Naples, taste wines at New Zealand's oldest winery, explore Japan's food culture with one of the world's foremost ramen experts or shop with a renowned Barcelona chef and create an extraordinary meal together.

Top Accommodations for Guests with Disabilities

Holland America Line ships accommodate guests with a variety of special needs. The cruise line offers a number of services to guests who may have a disability, including up to 30 accessible staterooms on each ship, in-room equipment for assistance, computer and entertainment tools for those in need and a tender transfer system to accommodate guests using wheelchairs.

About Porthole Cruise Magazine

Porthole Cruise Magazine, the world's leading cruise travel magazine, now in its 24th year, is published bimonthly. Featuring a wide range of cruise content for both first-time and experienced cruisers, each issue includes ship reviews, destination features and other editorial writing on cruise trends, food and wine, spa and well-being, entertainment, kids' activities and other onboard amenities. To learn more, visit Porthole.com.

For more information about Holland America Line, contact a travel advisor or call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-lines-half-moon-cay-earns-best-private-island-for-20th-year-in-porthole-cruise-magazines-2020-readers-choice-awards-301175212.html

SOURCE Holland America Line