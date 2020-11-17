FordDirect Selects Dealer Inspire® as a Preferred Digital Advertising Provider

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Inspire (DI), a Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company that provides disruptive technology and digital advertising solutions to the automotive industry, announced today a new OEM partnership agreement with FordDirect. The partnership marks DI's 30th certified OEM program to date.

DI has been selected by FordDirect as a preferred digital advertising provider for its US-based Ford dealerships, who are now eligible for DI's full suite of connected digital marketing services and advanced reporting technology.

"We are proud to partner with FordDirect and excited to help more Ford dealers drive their business with innovative advertising technology," said Joe Chura, CEO and co-founder of Dealer Inspire and a former Ford dealer himself. "Local dealerships need digital solutions that drive operational efficiencies across their business and enable them to meet shoppers where they are in a rapidly changing environment. We are here to help Ford dealers better compete for market share through a data-driven, digital-first approach."

DI's suite of solutions work seamlessly together to drive traffic and qualified leads to a dealer's digital and physical showroom. By deploying DI's fully connected strategy, which also includes the ability to leverage Cars.com's first party audience data of pure, in-market car shoppers across channels, dealers can influence customers through each touchpoint in the buying journey.

Some of DI's digital advertising solutions include:

Proprietary AdTech Platform : DI's dynamic inventory search advertising platform ensures dealers are maximizing the ROI of their paid search spend. This includes real-time inventory sync, and bid adjustments based on the age of vehicles, page views and keyword intent all steadfastly managed by DI's Google Ads Certified team.

DI's dynamic inventory search advertising platform ensures dealers are maximizing the ROI of their paid search spend. This includes real-time inventory sync, and bid adjustments based on the age of vehicles, page views and keyword intent all steadfastly managed by DI's Google Ads Certified team. Creative Managed Services : DI has an in-house creative agency to keep all dealer marketing channels in-sync with current offers, creative, and "why buy" messages, from data-driven website creative to engaging social and display ads.

DI has an in-house creative agency to keep all dealer marketing channels in-sync with current offers, creative, and "why buy" messages, from data-driven website creative to engaging social and display ads. Proprietary Reporting Platform : Every DI partner gains access to PRIZM™ , an advanced reporting platform, at no additional cost, giving dealers ROI summaries, metric deep dives, group-level reporting, and proactive alerts for website analytics, marketing and product performance, and even open support requests — all from one beautiful dashboard.

For more information about DI's offerings for Ford and other dealers, please visit www.dealerinspire.com/ford . Ford dealers interested in partnering with DI can call (877) 899-8346 or email [email protected] .

About CARS

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS companies include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences, FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, and DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform.

The full suite of CARS properties include Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, DealerRater®, FUEL™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

