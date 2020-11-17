Marsh & Mclennan Inc (MMC) CFO Mark C Mcgivney Sold $3.7 million of Shares

CFO of Marsh & Mclennan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark C Mcgivney (insider trades) sold 32,439 shares of MMC on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $114.91 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a professional services firm which provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a market cap of $57.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.24 with a P/E ratio of 28.71 and P/S ratio of 3.43. The dividend yield of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc stocks is 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark C Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of MMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $114.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lloyd M Yates sold 6,658 shares of MMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $115.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.

