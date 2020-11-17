Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) CEO Douglas R Waggoner Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Echo Global Logistics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas R Waggoner (insider trades) sold 37,500 shares of ECHO on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $29.03 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Echo Global Logistics Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It also offers intermodal, small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. Echo Global Logistics Inc has a market cap of $790.270 million; its shares were traded at around $29.70 with a P/E ratio of 123.76 and P/S ratio of 0.34. Echo Global Logistics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Echo Global Logistics Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Echo Global Logistics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Douglas R Waggoner sold 37,500 shares of ECHO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $29.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & COO David B Menzel sold 20,000 shares of ECHO stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 13,000 shares of ECHO stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $28.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.92% since.

