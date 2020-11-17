Novanta Inc (NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sold $571,400 of Shares

CEO of Novanta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthijs Glastra (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of NOVT on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $114.28 a share. The total sale was $571,400.

Novanta Inc,designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical, industrial, electronics and scientific markets. Novanta Inc has a market cap of $4.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.53 with a P/E ratio of 99.60 and P/S ratio of 6.81. Novanta Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Novanta Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of NOVT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $115.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

