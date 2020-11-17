Cerner Corp (CERN) EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off John Peterzalek Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off of Cerner Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Peterzalek (insider trades) sold 16,100 shares of CERN on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $75.25 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Cerner Corp is a supplier of healthcare information technology and offers software, professional services, medical device integration, remote hosting and employer health, and wellness services. The Domestic segment generates maximum revenue. Cerner Corp has a market cap of $22.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.77 with a P/E ratio of 29.20 and P/S ratio of 4.18. The dividend yield of Cerner Corp stocks is 0.97%. Cerner Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cerner Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cerner Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of CERN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $75.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.

EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off John Peterzalek sold 16,100 shares of CERN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $75.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off John Peterzalek sold 53,148 shares of CERN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $76.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CERN, click here