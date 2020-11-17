Vf Corp (VFC) EVP & CFO Scott A. Roe Sold $5 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Vf Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A. Roe (insider trades) sold 62,741 shares of VFC on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $79.21 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

VF Corp owns a large portfolio of lifestyle brands including The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Lee, Wrangler, Nautica, and others. The company offers product into outdoor and action sports, jeanswear, imagewear, and sportswear. VF Corp has a market cap of $33.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.11 with and P/S ratio of 3.95. The dividend yield of VF Corp stocks is 2.25%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with VF Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of VFC stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $79.21. The price of the stock has increased by 7.45% since.

EVP & CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of VFC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $78.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel Laura C Meagher sold 27,499 shares of VFC stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $77.45. The price of the stock has increased by 9.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VFC, click here