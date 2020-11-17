  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran Sold $1.6 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: TENB +0.29%

President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amit Yoran (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of TENB on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $34.8 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.92 with and P/S ratio of 8.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of TENB stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $34.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jerry M Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of TENB stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $34.53. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of TENB stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $38.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.04% since.
  • General Counsel & Secretary Stephen A Riddick sold 2,420 shares of TENB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $34.08. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

