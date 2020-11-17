Newpark Resources Inc (NR) President and CEO Paul L Howes Bought $72,450 of Shares

President and CEO of Newpark Resources Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul L Howes (insider trades) bought 57,500 shares of NR on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $1.26 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $72,450.

Newpark Resources Inc is in providing products and services to the oil and gas exploration industry serving customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. Newpark Resources Inc has a market cap of $121.670 million; its shares were traded at around $1.34 with and P/S ratio of 0.23. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Newpark Resources Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President and CFO Gregg Piontek bought 15,000 shares of NR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $1.08. The price of the stock has increased by 24.07% since.

