  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Newpark Resources Inc (NR) President and CEO Paul L Howes Bought $72,450 of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: NR +0.75%

President and CEO of Newpark Resources Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul L Howes (insider trades) bought 57,500 shares of NR on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $1.26 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $72,450.

Newpark Resources Inc is in providing products and services to the oil and gas exploration industry serving customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. Newpark Resources Inc has a market cap of $121.670 million; its shares were traded at around $1.34 with and P/S ratio of 0.23. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Newpark Resources Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Paul L Howes bought 57,500 shares of NR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $1.26. The price of the stock has increased by 6.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President and CFO Gregg Piontek bought 15,000 shares of NR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $1.08. The price of the stock has increased by 24.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)