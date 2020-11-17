Kb Home (KBH) President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger Sold $5.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Kb Home (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey T Mezger (insider trades) sold 173,605 shares of KBH on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $33.91 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

KB Home is engaged in the residential construction market. The Company's offers a variety of new homes, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. KB Home has a market cap of $3.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.61 with a P/E ratio of 10.44 and P/S ratio of 0.69. The dividend yield of KB Home stocks is 1.23%. KB Home had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.20% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KBH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $33.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 382,099 shares of KBH stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $36.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.45% since.

President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 3,600 shares of KBH stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $35.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3% since.

President and CEO Jeffrey T Mezger sold 140,696 shares of KBH stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Matthew W Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KBH stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $40.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KBH, click here