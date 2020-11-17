  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Carter's Inc (CRI) Chairman and CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sold $1.7 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: CRI +1.84%

Chairman and CEO of Carter's Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Dennis Casey (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of CRI on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $85.04 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Carter's Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that sells its products through branded retail stores, company websites, and department stores and other locations. Its brands include Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, and OshKosh. Carter's Inc has a market cap of $3.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.93 with a P/E ratio of 28.59 and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of Carter's Inc stocks is 1.24%. Carter's Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Carter's Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Carter's Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of CRI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $85.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.22% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of CRI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $86.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of CRI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $81.63. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP HR and Talent Development Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of CRI stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $84.19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRI, click here

.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

