Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Senior Vice President and CFO Brian T Olsavsky Sold $4.2 million of Shares

Senior Vice President and CFO of Amazon.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian T Olsavsky (insider trades) sold 1,377 shares of AMZN on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $3085.62 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer. The Company sells its products through the website which provides services, such as advertising services and co-branded credit card agreements. It also offers electronic devices like Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. Amazon.com Inc has a market cap of $1573.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $3135.66 with a P/E ratio of 91.82 and P/S ratio of 4.58. Amazon.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 37.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amazon.com Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amazon.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Amazon Web Services Andrew R Jassy sold 1,099 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 100,809 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3028.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 460 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3074.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.97% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 352,307 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3057.29. The price of the stock has increased by 2.56% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 72,076 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3027.94. The price of the stock has increased by 3.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President and CFO Brian T Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

Vice President Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of AMZN stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $3085.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

Director Patricia Q Stonesifer sold 600 shares of AMZN stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $3303.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.08% since.

Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of AMZN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $3319.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.55% since.

Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of AMZN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $3061.74. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMZN, click here