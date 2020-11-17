  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP, COO Anshul Sadana Sold $2.3 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: ANET +1.65%

SVP, COO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anshul Sadana (insider trades) sold 8,686 shares of ANET on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $270.41 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $21.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $277.78 with a P/E ratio of 31.13 and P/S ratio of 9.95. Arista Networks Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Arista Networks Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $258.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.29% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.65. The price of the stock has increased by 10.38% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 34,509 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $248.18. The price of the stock has increased by 11.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan sold 10,000 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.44. The price of the stock has increased by 10.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of ANET stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $270.41. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.
  • CTO and SVP Software Eng. Kenneth Duda sold 11,089 shares of ANET stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $258.71. The price of the stock has increased by 7.37% since.
  • SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,551 shares of ANET stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $261.14. The price of the stock has increased by 6.37% since.
  • Director Charles H Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of ANET stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $254.36. The price of the stock has increased by 9.21% since.
  • Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of ANET stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $251.17. The price of the stock has increased by 10.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANET, click here

.

