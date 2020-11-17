  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
On Semiconductor Corp (ON) EVP & COO William A. Schromm Sold $2.9 million of Shares

November 17, 2020

EVP & COO of On Semiconductor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William A. Schromm (insider trades) sold 104,462 shares of ON on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $27.96 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

ON Semiconductor Corp manufactures and markets semiconductor components. It provides a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, standard products, image sensors, custom devices, and power management and others. ON Semiconductor Corp has a market cap of $11.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.16 with a P/E ratio of 57.83 and P/S ratio of 2.25. ON Semiconductor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.90% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP & CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $27.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $27.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.
  • Exec VP Sales & Marketing Paul E Rolls sold 27,818 shares of ON stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $27.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.
  • EVP & GM, Pwr Sol Grp Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $28.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.
  • EVP, Gen Cnsl, CCO, & Sec George H Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $27. The price of the stock has increased by 4.3% since.
  • EVP & GM, ASG Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $26.49. The price of the stock has increased by 6.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ON, click here

.

