Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Clean Harbors Inc

Braintree, MA, based Investment company Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, KLA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Clean Harbors Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLD, ITB, KLAC, CRM, AWK, SHW, TJX,
- Added Positions: VCSH, AGG, RSP, AMZN, VB, SYK, MRK, MSFT, TSN, MCK, XLF, VZ, LKQ, SWK, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: FLOT, XOM, IVV, NVDA, QQQ, AAPL, XLK, CVX, VLO, EEM, PFE, TMO, EBAY, HST, IBM, COF, IWF, SNPS, EFAV, CLX, CSCO, PYPL, BAC, ALXN, XLC, CF, SYY, FISV, ABBV, LOW, LLY, IWM, CVS, HPQ, DRI,
- Sold Out: BK, CLH,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 687,203 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,178 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,031 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 21,406 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 60,511 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 12,461 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITB)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,056 shares as of .New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $241.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of .New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of .New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of .New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $731.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 315 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,788 shares as of .Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of .Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.Sold Out: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $59.19.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (FLOT)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.15%. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc still held 34,596 shares as of .
