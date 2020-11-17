Capula Management Ltd Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Capula Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, ASML Holding NV, Amazon.com Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capula Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Capula Management Ltd owns 133 stocks with a total value of $785 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, ASML, AMZN, GOOGL, BAC, FB, IRDM, CI, CHKP, TCOM, CHRW, UPS,

MSFT, ASML, AMZN, GOOGL, BAC, FB, IRDM, CI, CHKP, TCOM, CHRW, UPS, Added Positions: CSCO, GILD, JNPR, CTXS, VRTX,

CSCO, GILD, JNPR, CTXS, VRTX, Reduced Positions: XLE, QQQ, XLI, AMD, XLF, SPY, NFLX, EEM, AMAT, MRVL, TRV, FL, TROW, TSCO,

XLE, QQQ, XLI, AMD, XLF, SPY, NFLX, EEM, AMAT, MRVL, TRV, FL, TROW, TSCO, Sold Out: FXI, PFE, WMT, BMY, QCOM, LMT, CVX, BLK, VIAC, XLNX, STX, COST, UNH, NKE, GS, MDT, VZ, XLP, CMCSA, HSBC, GSK, PEP, AKAM, PM, DG, KO, DHI, JPM, DFS, MMM, MCO, ICE, MU, MNST, HPE, MAR, APD, JD, TWTR, SHW, ATVI, WDC, AVB, MRO, VMC, VRSN, GM, BSX, CME, T, AXP, ORCL,

ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 1,700,000 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 250,000 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 565,100 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 500,240 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1954.71%

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,310 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $426.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,572 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 92,811 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,125 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1954.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 500,240 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 206.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 126,061 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Juniper Networks Inc by 52.49%. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 277,360 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 379.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,190 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 289.03%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

Capula Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.

Capula Management Ltd reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 88.51%. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Capula Management Ltd still held 142,089 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.54%. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Capula Management Ltd still held 64,880 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 55.89%. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Capula Management Ltd still held 87,800 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 99.38%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Capula Management Ltd still held 700 shares as of .

Capula Management Ltd reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 92.71%. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Capula Management Ltd still held 16,000 shares as of .