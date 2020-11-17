D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Unity Software Inc, Carvana Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Carvana Co, Microsoft Corp, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D1 Capital Partners L.P.. As of 2020Q3, D1 Capital Partners L.P. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $17.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, IR, BEKE, BLL, DT, SNOW, OM, DGNR.U, LEAP.U, GDRX, RBAC.U, ADI, CD,

U, IR, BEKE, BLL, DT, SNOW, OM, DGNR.U, LEAP.U, GDRX, RBAC.U, ADI, CD, Added Positions: CVNA, MSFT, GOOGL, EXPE, PNC, LYV, JPM, RH, USB, FB, MSGS, NYT, DEI, SMAR, JD, AAP, TGT, PPD, MU, CCC, ESS,

CVNA, MSFT, GOOGL, EXPE, PNC, LYV, JPM, RH, USB, FB, MSGS, NYT, DEI, SMAR, JD, AAP, TGT, PPD, MU, CCC, ESS, Reduced Positions: BABA, NFLX, LVS, DHR, HLT, FIS, ORLY, PLAN, AVB, KRC, HPP, DIS, RACE,

BABA, NFLX, LVS, DHR, HLT, FIS, ORLY, PLAN, AVB, KRC, HPP, DIS, RACE, Sold Out: AMZN, AZO, FLT, BFAM, ESTC, TSM, SBUX, ALLO, API, PK,

JD.com Inc (JD) - 20,876,088 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Unity Software Inc (U) - 12,966,567 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Carvana Co (CVNA) - 4,960,070 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 379.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,538,751 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.40% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 9,267,872 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.55%

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 12,966,567 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 10,326,992 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,163,380 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 5,878,352 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $248.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 931,012 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 379.23%. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $221.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 4,960,070 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 64.40%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 4,538,751 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 207.46%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 332,200 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 9,267,872 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 234.56%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,211,751 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 9,209,064 shares as of .

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $83.85 and $112.98, with an estimated average price of $98.14.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.