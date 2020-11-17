  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Suncor Energy announces Jean Paul Gladu to join Board of Directors

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:SU +1.8%

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor today announced the appointment of Jean Paul (JP) Gladu to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gladu’s appointment is effective Nov. 17, 2020.

“I’m pleased that JP is joining Suncor’s Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Michael Wilson. “For more than 25 years, JP has worked to build relationships among Canada’s natural resource sectors and Indigenous communities and organizations, and environmental non-government organizations. He has played a significant part in the increasing role for and development of Indigenous-owned businesses within Canada. The Board is looking forward to working closely with him.”

JP Gladu is currently the President of A2A Rail and serves on the Board of Noront Resources. Mr. Gladu will transition from his role as Chair of the Mikisew Group of Companies by mid 2021. Most recently, he was President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Businesses – a position he held for approximately eight years.

JP holds a forestry technician diploma, an undergraduate degree in forestry from Northern Arizona University, an Executive MBA from Queen’s university and holds the ICD.d designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

For Mr. Gladu’s full biography as well as further information on Suncor’s Board of Directors, please visit suncor.com.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
[email protected]


ec292c20-c624-4789-ac17-c23c64ca2890

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)