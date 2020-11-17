Intersect ENT Announces New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions, today announced the appointments of Patrick Broderick as Executive Vice President, General Counsel (GC) and Corporate Secretary, and Reyna Fernandez as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). Both Mr. Broderick and Ms. Fernandez will begin serving their new roles on November 30, 2020, reporting to Tom West, President and CEO of Intersect ENT.“I am most impressed with Patrick’s passion for serving as a trusted advisor to CEOs, executive management teams and Board of Directors, as well as Reyna’s passion for people with a focus on organization design, employee engagement, coaching and talent development,” said Mr. West. “Both Patrick and Reyna are outstanding additions to our organization, bringing experience, intelligence, and commitment to making a difference in healthcare. I look forward to having both on the leadership team.”Mr. Broderick brings over 30 years of experience, building and leading high performing teams and driving business and legal solutions on a range of strategic, tactical and operational issues facing highly regulated global public companies. Most recently, he served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary at Grail, Inc., a multi-cancer early detection healthcare company, during which he built a team of attorneys with expertise in areas of intellectual property, regulatory compliance, contracts and clinical trial oversight. Prior to working at Grail, Mr. Broderick led the legal department supporting McKesson Corporation’s $200 billion annual revenue pharmaceutical distribution business, managing over 100 lawyers and legal assistants.Ms. Fernandez joins Intersect ENT from Endologix, a med-tech company that specializes in minimally invasive treatments for vascular disease. Serving as Chief Human Resource Officer, she took on the difficult role of helping guide Endologix through a restructuring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Fernandez also brings a depth of experience in human resources with time as Vice President of Human Resources at Canon Medical Systems and ten years at Johnson & Johnson, where she held the position of Vice President of Human Resources reporting to the President at Advanced Sterilization Products. Additionally, Ms. Fernandez founded her own human resource and executive coaching consultancy, a role that gave her exposure to a variety of healthcare and non-healthcare companies, processes and executives.Intersect ENT is a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit [url="]www.IntersectENT.com[/url]. For more information about PROPEL® (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA® (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit [url="]www.PROPELOPENS.com[/url] and [url="]www.SINUVA.com[/url].Intersect ENT®, PROPEL® and SINUVA® are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Intersect ENT’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements and risks include: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown and could continue, and be more severe, than Intersect ENT currently expects; the unknown state of the U.S. economy following the pandemic; the level of demand for Intersect ENT’s products as the pandemic subsides; the ability of Intersect ENT to effectively and efficiently resume full commercial and manufacturing operations; the time it will take for the economy to recover from the pandemic; and the sufficiency of capital to run the Company through 2022. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, and others which are described in the Company’s latest Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site ([url="]www.sec.gov[/url]). Intersect ENT does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

