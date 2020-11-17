Ed Tech Leader K12 Inc. Becomes Stride, Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education, is becoming [url="]Stride%2C+Inc.[/url] The new brand reflects the company’s continued growth into lifelong learning, regardless of a student’s age or location. The corporate name change will become effective on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.“A great education doesn’t stop at high school graduation,” said Nate Davis, Stride’s CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The Stride brand recognizes that, as a company, we are no longer limited by the boundaries of the K-12 market, and that we are dedicated to supporting lifelong learning and providing personalized, high-quality education in important career pathways that launch good paying careers.”Through its general education and career learning programs, Stride offers students multiple potential pathways for success, preparing them today for the jobs of tomorrow. For the current school year, nearly 165,000 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade enrolled in Stride-powered online and blended programs nationwide under the K12 brand. Approximately 30,000 additional students are enrolled in [url="]Destinations+Career+Academies[/url] – programs that combine traditional middle and high school academics with college and career focused education in fields like Information Technology, Medical Assisting, and Business. In addition, more than 1,500 adults enrolled in Galvanize Software Development and Data Science training centers in the past 12 months.Today, Stride is also growing its portfolio of adult education offerings with acquisitions of [url="]Tech+Elevator[/url] and [url="]MedCerts[/url]. At Tech Elevator’s campuses across the U.S. and through live virtual programs, students seeking to join the rapidly growing field of software engineering take part in intensive coding bootcamps in Java, C#, and .NET coding languages.Through MedCerts, one of Inc.’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, students participate in online and hands-on career training courses in healthcare and medical fields as they prepare for national certifications and explore career options with the support of personal advisors and career coaches.Tech Elevator and MedCerts help build Stride’s portfolio of curriculum, programs, platforms, and technology and extends its commitment to developing talent and capabilities for adult learners. Stride now owns or is invested in content, training, and platform companies in the career learning category. Its portfolio includes [url="]Galvanize[/url], Tech Elevator, MedCerts, [url="]Tallo[/url], and [url="]Nepris[/url], while continuing to serve all of the Destinations Career Academy programs and more than 70 K12-powered General Education Schools.K12 was founded on the belief that a great education must be available to families of all backgrounds – not just those who lived in a certain location or could afford to choose another option. Since its inception, the company has provided more than two million students in kindergarten through twelfth grade with online and blended educational offerings that include an award-winning personalized curriculum and platform and some of the best content in the industry. K12 has now emerged as a leader in career learning programs for students of all ages and its evolution into Stride is a natural progression of the company. In just a few years, the company has built a career learning business that will generate approximately $250M in annual revenues in fiscal 2021 as part of an overall company that will generate nearly $1.5 billion for the year.Stride executives will host a Virtual Investor Day, November 18, 2020. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Nate Davis and other members of Stride’s executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s long-term vision and growth strategies, capital allocation framework, and operational and financial objectives.Presentations, including a live question and answer session, will begin promptly at 10:30 am ET and conclude by approximately 2:30 pm ET. Investors and analysts can use the following [url="]link[/url] to register. A replay of the Investor Day will also be available on the company's website.Stride will trade on the NYSE under the ticker: LRN.For more information, visit [url="]stridelearning.com[/url].Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – helps students reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the [url="]Future+of+School[/url], a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at [url="]stridelearning.com[/url], [url="]K12.com[/url], [url="]destinationsacademy.com[/url], [url="]galvanize.com[/url], [url="]techelevator.com[/url], and [url="]medcerts.com[/url].

